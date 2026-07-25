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Shah Rukh Khan spends quality time with wife Gauri and children in London; videos go viral

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 13:51 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 13:51 IST
Shah Rukh Khan spends quality time with wife Gauri and children in London; videos go viral

Shah Rukh Khan in London Photograph: (X)

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Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted enjoying a casual vacation in London with his family. Several videos and photos from the trip are now widely circulating online. Read on to know more.

Shah Rukh Khan has currently taken a break from his busy schedule to spend some quality time with his family in London. The Bollywood superstar was recently spotted with wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan during a casual outing in the city.

Several fan-shot videos and photos from the trip are now widely circulating online.

SRK on a family trip to London

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One of the viral clips shows Shah Rukh walking through a London street in a casual outfit featuring baggy trousers, a plain T-shirt and a hoodie. Aryan and AbRam can be seen following him, while other viral images capture the family spending time together during their holiday.

SRK's favourite destination

London has been among the favourite family vacation spots for Shah Rukh. Over the years, he has often been spotted in the city. According to reports, the actor owns a luxury residence in the Park Lane area of the city.

This vacation comes shortly after a screenshot claiming to show Shah Rukh's message supporting protesting students went viral online.

The purported statement read, "To all the dear students, you have shown where true strength lies—in your books, your pens, and your voices. Your protest is not just against an exam; it is for a better, more transparent, and fair system. Every student deserves to be judged by their hard work, not by a paper leak or a scam. This fight is justified, and it is necessary.

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The youth are our future. You may be frustrated, you may be exhausted, but don't give up. Continue to raise your voice peacefully, keep fighting for your rights, and most importantly, keep yourselves safe."

However, the message has been identified as fake, and Shah Rukh has not made any public statement regarding the protests.

About SRK's work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in 2023; the actor is gearing up for his next big-screen project, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this film marks the first time SRK will share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan.

The cast also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal in key roles. King is slated to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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