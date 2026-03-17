/After King Shah Rukh Khan to return to romance with big-budget project, says report

After the upcoming film King, fans may witness Shah Rukh Khan revisit the romance genre, which gave him the title of Bollywood’s King of Romance.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, the latest buzz states that he is currently in talks for a big-budget romantic drama.

Also Read: Richest Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan enters Hurun Global Rich list 2026 despite income dip

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SRK to feature in a romantic drama

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the new film offered to the actor has a mature love story. "This isn’t a rehash of his earlier roles... It’s an age-appropriate narrative set in a more mature world of love, layered with emotional depth and drama," a source said. "The film positions him as the quintessential poster boy of romance."

SRK to reunite with Farah Khan?

According to an earlier report, SRK is reuniting with Farah Khan for a sequel to their 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na. It is said that the project is tentatively titled Main Hoon Na 2. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

"Shah Rukh Khan is equally excited about both projects, the Farah Khan directorial and this newly offered romantic saga," the source further added. "A final decision is expected by June, once he has had ample time to evaluate both scripts and their development progress. And he continues to meet and hear many other top names from the Indian Film Industry."

SRK to avoid physically demanding roles

After Pathaan and Jawan, the actor is said to take a break from the action-heavy phase. "After delivering back-to-back action spectacles, Shah Rukh Khan is keen to step away from physically demanding roles, following medical advice and minor injuries sustained over the past few years," the report further added. "This romantic drama, therefore, arrives at the right time. SRK is clear to start shooting for his next, post the release of King, certainly from January or February 2027."

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