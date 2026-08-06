/Who is Abhay Kumar Tiwari? The alleged mastermind of Jharkhand exam paper leaks

As Jharkhand student protest intensifies, Abhay Kumar Tiwari, a government employee in the state has come into limelight. Tiwari was arrested by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID), for allegedly running a syndicate that leaked and manipulated competitive examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Tiwari has reportedly cleared several competeetive examinations himself. He cleared the Northern Coalfields Limited preliminary test, the JSSC Postgraduate Trained Teacher examination, the Combined Graduate Level examination, and JPSC examinations for Assistant Conservator of Forests, Forest Range Officer and Food Safety Officer. His latest success was the 11th Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination.

According to reports, Tiwari served as the marketing manager of TRS-Data Processing Private Limited, a Lucknow-based testing agency blacklisted by the Uttar Pradesh government over its alleged involvement in examination irregularities. Even after he was posted as a Block Supply Officer in Poriyahat, Godda, Tiwari allegedly remained connected to the blacklisted company. Investigators claim he promised candidates guaranteed selection in competitive examinations, by falunting his own record as a successful aspirant, and then demanded hefty payments ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.

Meanwhile, the state government has opened talks with aspirants protesting in Ranchi. Senior officials reached the protest site and invited a five-member delegation to meet Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kumar Rajat and Additional District Magistrate Dhananjay Kumar conveyed the government’s offer.

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Why are students protesting in Jharkhand

Thousands of students have taken to streets since Jul 25 and are protesting against alleged irregularities in various government examination, specifically the JPSC and JSSC examinations. The protest has expanded into a statewide campaign demanding accountability, transparent recruitment and education reforms with Ranchi being the epicentre. It was triggered after reports of OMR sheet tampering and paper leaks in the JPSC civil services examination.