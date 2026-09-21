/White House TV pool halts Trump coverage after CNN barred from UNGA events

The White House television press pool, which covers events by the US President Donald Trump on a rotating basis, has announced on Monday that it will stop covering these events as a response to White House's ban on CNN from acting as a member of that five-member pool when the president is visiting New York for the United Nations General Assembly. In addition to CNN, the other members of the White House TV pool are NBC News, ABC News, CBS News and Fox News.

Even Fox News, which is Trump's favourite broadcaster, pulled out of the coverage. Bryan Boughton, Fox News' Washington bureau chief and the acting chair of the TV pool consortium, in a note to pool members obtained by The New York Times, said, “Effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President.”

The decision to drop US President Donald Trump's events coverage comes as CNN, along with MS NOW and Politico, said they are filing a lawsuit against Trump to overturn a ban of those three media outlets from the White House. The lawsuit argued that the ban violated their rights to free speech and a free press under the US Constitution's First Amendment. Trump, however, denied these allegations, claiming that he “cherishes” a free press, and the ban was an assault on “fake news”.

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“The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America. It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!” said Trump in a post on the Truth Social platform.

The pool members, in a joint statement posted on X by NBC News’ communications department, said, “The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government.”

“No administration should restrict a news organisation because it objects to its reporting,” the statement said.