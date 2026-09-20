/Iran sets 7 conditions to end war with US: What are Tehran’s demands?

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Iran has reportedly set seven conditions for starting negotiations with the United States, and has sent the message to America via Qatar. It was confirmed by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who said that Tehran had delivered a “clear and unambiguous" message to Washington. He added that Tehran’s position was clear and that Washington would have to accept Iran’s rights and conditions if it wanted to move towards diplomacy.

In a post on X, he said: “Tehran’s message is clear and unambiguous; if Washington wants to escape the quagmire it has created for itself and avoid getting further entangled in it, it has no choice but to accept Iran’s rights and conditions." Rezaei has not publicly disclosed the complete official list of all seven conditions for ending hostilities and starting negotiations. In a separate post on X, Rezaei said, “It is in Washington’s interest to accept these conditions. Trump’s threats will not achieve any results. We are prepared for a decisive war,” Rezaei added."

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What more Rezai said?

However, he detailed three core demands—an end to the war on all fronts, the release of frozen financial assets, and the lifting of the US naval blockade. Some reports indicate that remaining points involve sanctions relief, maritime security, and regional military de-escalation. Rezaei did not rule out the possibility of another US strike, saying it was “very much on the cards” based on Iranian military assessments. He said Tehran was prepared for such a scenario.

The Iranian security chief also added that Tehran's current planning was focused on US naval assets stretching from the Gulf through the Gulf of Oman and into the Arabian Sea. He claimed Iran had also recently test-fired a multi-warhead anti-ship missile near a US vessel or aircraft carrier. Rezaei warned that any future Iranian response could be extensive, targeting US bases in the region as well as American commercial interests and companies operating locally. Asked whether the war could end soon, Rezaei said, "In practical terms the war is still going on,” while adding that Tehran was pursuing a strategy aimed at bringing the conflict to an end “as soon as possible”.

On Iran's nuclear programme, Rezaei said that Tehran had not decided to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, although he warned that Washington's actions could push Iran towards such a decision. He said Iran's nuclear doctrine remained unchanged and that it continued to honour a religious decree prohibiting nuclear weapons. Rezaei also rejected speculation that Iran could close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, saying the waterway was “a Yemeni matter” linked to the Houthi movement. On the Strait of Hormuz, he said Iran and Oman had come close to announcing an agreement before it was shelved, adding that the framework remained ready but could require regional endorsement before being made public.

What we know about Iran’s conditions