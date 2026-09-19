/Brigitte Bardot’s private collection set for Paris auction; key items and prices revealed

Brigitte Bardot’s fans will be able to take a closer look at her life as hundreds of objects once kept in the actor's homes are prepared for auction in Paris next week. The sale is organised by Maison Millon at Hotel Drouot on September 21, and it comes following a public exhibition running from September 15 to 20.

About the auction

Not just expensive memorabilia, but the auction also features objects that showcase different chapters of Bardot’s life. According to reports, the collection includes items from her Paris apartment and her Saint-Tropez properties, La Madrague and La Garrigue.

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As per the auction catalogue, the sale moves through aspects of her life, including her rise as a film icon, her interest in dance and music, her private world, her homes and her commitment to animal welfare.

Objects in the Bardot auction

There are several personal items of the actress for auction, such as the mechanical Olivetti typewriter that Bardot used while writing her autobiography, a pair of red boots, guitars, wicker baskets, hats, glasses, furniture, handbags and jewellery, and more.

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The collection also contains a gold charm bracelet associated with her marriage to Jacques Charrier, along with a previously unknown self-portrait made by Bardot in pencil and charcoal. The self-portrait has an estimated value of €200 to €300, while a portrait of Bardot by Roger Vadim has a starting estimate of €80.

The sale also offers pieces connected with Bardot’s artistic and cultural legacy, including her black tutu, Repetto ballet shoes, portraits and artwork dedicated to her. A Jean-Jacques Sempé drawing featuring Bardot is reportedly among the lots with one of the highest estimates, at €5,000 to €10,000.

As per reports, a platinum ring featuring a 3.67-carat diamond is also estimated in the €5,000 to €10,000 range. Overall, estimates for the lots reportedly span from around €20 to €10,000, with many everyday objects starting below €100.

About Bardot

She gained global fame after films such as And God Created Woman, created by Roger Vadim in 1956. It was her distinctive style that made her one of the most recognisable actresses of the 1950s and 1960s.

She later stepped away from cinema at the age of 39 in 1973, shifting her focus to animal protection. She also established the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986.

She passed away in December 2025 at the age of 91.