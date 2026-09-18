/'Nothing against having s--': Kendall Jenner reacts to Cara Delevingne dating and hook-up rumours

Kendall Jenner has finally addressed the decade-long rumour. It has long been speculated that Jenner and Cara Delevingne had a past, and after over a decade of speculation, Jenner is finally talking about it. The new discussion comes after the trailer for season 6 of Hulu's The Kardashians dropped, featuring the 30-year-old addressing whether she and her friend Cara Delevingne were once romantically involved.

Putting the decade-old rumour to rest, she clearly said that the rumour is not true. But what she said afterwards has left room for possibility.

The conversation begins with Caitlyn Jenner talking to Kendall about her love life. Responding to which, Kendall addresses the speculation, saying, “There’s definitely a rumor that Cara and I dated, which is not true.”

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However, as footage of her with Cara comes, the supermodel then adds, "By the way, I have nothing against having s-- with Cara," Kendall claimed, as Cara laughed. She then jokingly adds, "Never say never, right?"

Rumours about Kendall being a lesbian have continued to follow her due to her close relationships with models, which has been one of the talking points.

Speaking on the podcast In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele, she opened up about the lesbian rumours. "What really bothers me is how mean people are about it," she shared.

"It’s not with a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It’s not kind. It’s, like, very mean. It’s very like, 'What the f--- are you doing?'" she said.

Clarifying that she does not identify as a lesbian and that, she would have come out by now.

"I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people...But I can speak for myself here and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life, I’d be out if I was," she confessed. Talking about Delevingne, she has long been openly queer.