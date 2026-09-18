/'Gangsta' crab shoves knife blade at man and his dog in Florida - Watch

A crab wielding a knife blade left a homeowner in Florida shocked. In a video shared by Eduardo Alvarez, under the handle bestdad_ceo on Instagram, the crustacean can be seen holding what looks like the front end of a knife. The weapon is fully stuck inside its claw. The crab swings its claws towards the man and his pet dog, with a blade in one of them. The video was shared by Eduardo Alvarez on Instagram with the caption "Florida is getting out of hand."

The man's dog sniffs the crab and then jumps back in surprise as the crustacean swings its blade-wielding claw around. "Dude, are you kidding me right now?" he says in surprise. The crab keeps going at it when the man catches one of it claws and picks it up. The blade appears shiny, and the crab doesn't let it go at any time. He asks his dog, "Where the heck did you find a crab with a freaking shank?"

He tells his dog, "Summer, I don't recommend messing with this. This is like a gangster-a** crab." Alvarez takes the crab out into the garden where the video ends.

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Users back him up, saying crabs like shiny things

Alvarez's bizarre video has garnered more than 900,000 likes, along with several reactions. A user wrote, "really it wouldn't be difficult to modify crabs with deadly weapons and release them back into the environment..." Some people also suggested that it could be fake. However, others backed up Alvarez.

A user said, "the crazy thing about this is this is the second video I’ve seen of a crab wielding a knife. lol so it’s actually a thing." One person backed it up, back saying that crabs are attracted to shiny things, so this is not a surprise. "They like shiny things, you can find tons of pictures and videos of them stealing silverware," the person wrote.