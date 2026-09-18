/'He will always be ahead': India coach Gambhir says Sooryavanshi won't walk into team ahead of Samson

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has made it clear that teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his opportunity to get in the playing XI. Gambhir's comments came after India won the third and final T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday (Sep 17) to complete the 3-0 whitewash. There was speculation that Sooryavanshi, 15, might play ahead of Sanju Samson in the final T20I, but Gambhir stayed with the tried and tested opening pair of Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Gambhir's decision paid off as both players scored two fifty-plus scores in three matches.

Gambhir confirms Sooryavanshi will not walk into the team ahead of Samson

"From Vaibhav’s point of view, it was again a very clear conversation that he has to wait for his opportunity. We know the kind of talent he has. We know what he can do, but again, someone who’s done extremely well over a period of two years (Sanju Samson), obviously, he will always be ahead of someone who’s just walked into the team. So, whenever he gets that run, he will get a longer run as well, and that is what Indian cricket is all about. You want competition, you want that talent in the dressing room, but sometimes that’s how cricket goes, whether you’re a 15-year-old or a 30-year-old. When you have to wait for your opportunity, you have to wait for your opportunity," Gambhir said at the post-match presentation.

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How has Sooryavanshi performed in T20Is?

The 15-year-old became India's youngest debutant two months ago in England when Samson was dropped after the first two matches of the five-match series. He managed 42 runs in the three games he got. In the next series against Zimbabwe, Sooryavanshi played all three matches and scored 151 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 196.10.