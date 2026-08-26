/Dolly Parton dies at 80: Country legend’s team reveals cause of death

Country music icon Dolly Parton's cause of death has been revealed hours after her demise. The singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist passed away at the age of 80 after what her representatives called a “brief battle with cancer.”

She took her last breath on August 25 at Nashville’s Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, where she had been admitted four days earlier. However, the type of cancer she had has not been revealed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Dolly Parton's cause of death

Confirming the news in a statement, Parton's team said, "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand. Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones," as quoted by PEOPLE.

The confirmation has also revealed the reason why she reduced her public commitments over recent months, including a planned Las Vegas residency in September 2025.

About Dolly Parton's legacy

The news of Parton’s death was initially shared by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who had served as her head of security for more than two decades.

Talking about her music, “I Will Always Love You,” remains one of the most enduring songs of her career. Written after ending her professional partnership with Porter Wagoner in 1974, the song topped the country charts twice, in 1974 and 1982.

Parton also made a successful transition to film and television, starring in popular projects such as 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Steel Magnolias, while also producing successful projects including the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series and the Father of the Bride films.

Also Read: Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas concert; What happened to the country music icon