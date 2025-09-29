/Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas concert; What happened to the country music icon?

Country music icon Dolly Parton has announced that she will be postponing her much-anticipated Las Vegas concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The 79-year-old star revealed that doctors have advised her to undergo a few medical procedures, making it impossible for her to prepare for the six scheduled shows in December 2025.

In a heartfelt note to fans shared on her social media, Parton explained, I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

Dolly Parton’s health update

Parton, who is known for her humour even in tough times, lightened the news by joking, “I told them it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, though it’s not the usual trip to my plastic surgeon!”

She reassured fans that she is not retiring, adding, “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But I believe He is telling me to slow down for now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

While the singer did not go into detail about her current condition, she recently revealed she had been battling a kidney stone that caused complications and forced her to skip an appearance at Dollywood earlier this month.

Residency pushed to 2026

The six-night residency, originally set for December 2025, has now been rescheduled for September 2026. Fans who purchased tickets can use them for the new dates, and refunds will also be available.

This would have marked Parton’s first extended run in Las Vegas in more than three decades, with a setlist expected to feature classics like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Coat of Many Colors.”

A difficult year for Dolly Parton

The postponement comes during a challenging period in Parton’s life. Earlier this year, she lost her beloved husband Carl Dean, her partner of nearly 60 years. She later dedicated the emotional track “If You Hadn’t Been There” to his memory.

Despite these setbacks, Parton has remained creatively active. Her 2023 rock album Rockstar topped charts in the US and UK, and in 2024, she released Smoky Mountain DNA, a deeply personal project featuring her family. She also collaborated with Motley Crue on a new version of “Home Sweet Home.”

Fans show support

The announcement sparked an outpouring of love from fans worldwide, who flooded social media with well-wishes for her recovery. Many praised her honesty and admired her decision to prioritize health.

Dolly Parton’s return to the stage

Although her Las Vegas shows are delayed, the singer confirmed she will continue working on projects from Nashville during her recovery. Fans can expect new music and creative ventures, but Parton insists she will only return to the stage when she can deliver the high-energy performance she is known for.