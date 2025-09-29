/Grammy winner Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has officially been announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, set to take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The announcement was made during the Sunday Night Football broadcast, sparking massive excitement among fans worldwide.

This marks another milestone in the NFL’s collaboration with Roc Nation and Apple Music, which has been curating halftime shows featuring top global talent since 2020. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is one of the most streamed artists in the world, with hit songs like Me Porto Bonito, Dakiti, and I Like It.

A global stage for Latin music

Bad Bunny has played a pivotal role in bringing Spanish-language music to the forefront of global pop culture. With three Grammy Awards and 12 Latin Grammy Awards, he has already made his place as one of the most influential artists of his generation.

Speaking about the upcoming performance, he said, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. This is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.” His selection aligns with the NFL’s strategy to expand its fan base in Latin America, where the sport’s popularity continues to grow.

Jay-Z and NFL praise Bad Bunny

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z praised the choice, stating, “What Bad Bunny has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.” The halftime show will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, with Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins serving as co-executive producers.

Past and present headliners

Bad Bunny follows in the footsteps of major stars who have graced the Super Bowl stage, including Rihanna, Usher, Kendrick Lamar, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyonce, and Prince. Last year’s show featuring Kendrick Lamar drew more than 130 million viewers, making it the most-watched television event of 2025.

Bad Bunny beyond music

Apart from music, Bad Bunny has also made waves in Hollywood with roles in films like Bullet Train and Happy Gilmore 2. His unique style and activism, particularly for Puerto Rican and Latinx communities, have made him not just a performer but also a cultural ambassador.