/Why THIS X-Men movie is the Key to understanding Avengers: Doomsday?

With Avengers: Doomsday set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, Marvel fans are gearing up for one of the most ambitious crossovers in cinematic history. Positioned as the first part of the Multiverse Saga’s finale, the film will unite the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and, most excitingly, the long-awaited return of Fox’s X-Men.

Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, Mystique, Cyclops, Nightcrawler, and Beast are all confirmed to appear, making Doomsday the biggest ensemble since Deadpool & Wolverine. But with two decades of mutant movies behind us, fans may wonder: which X-Men film should they revisit to prepare? The answer is surprisingly simple- just one.

Why X-Men (2000) is the key to Doomsday

The original X-Men (2000) is the only film that truly matters for Marvel’s upcoming multiverse showdown. Directed by Bryan Singer, it introduced audiences to Professor Xavier’s gifted mutants and their clash with Magneto’s Brotherhood. The movie established nearly all of the characters returning in Doomsday, including Xavier, Magneto, Mystique, and Cyclops, making it the foundation for the version of the team you’ll see in the MCU.

Later films like X2: X-Men United, The Last Stand, Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix won’t influence Marvel’s storyline. Thanks to the timeline reset in X-Men: Days of Future Past, much of the original continuity was effectively erased, leaving the 2000 movie as the only essential entry to revisit.

How Days of Future Past changed everything

In Days of Future Past, Wolverine travels back in time to prevent a dystopian future ruled by Sentinels. When he returns, he discovers a rewritten timeline where characters like Jean Grey and Cyclops—once dead, are alive again. This shift nullified the events of The Last Stand and even undermined X2, whose plot hinged on Jean’s sacrifice.

Prequels like First Class loosely fit, but their sequels contradicted the new continuity. While spinoffs such as Deadpool and Logan technically remain canon, they won’t play a significant role in Doomsday.

A farewell tribute to the mutants

Focusing solely on the original X-Men also carries emotional weight. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige began his career as an associate producer on the 2000 film. Reports suggest Avengers: Doomsday will serve as a heartfelt sendoff to these beloved characters before the MCU reboots the mutants for the next saga.

Who else might show up?

Beyond the confirmed lineup, speculation is running wild. Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool are both rumored to appear, especially after the success of Deadpool & Wolverine. Actor Evan Peters has also expressed interest in reprising Quicksilver, while longtime stars Halle Berry (Storm) and Famke Janssen (Jean Grey) are expected to return as part of the farewell.

When and where to watch

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. Until then, fans can revisit Fox’s original X-Men streaming now on Disney+ to prepare for the mutants’ epic MCU comeback.