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Iraqi armed group announces $10 million reward for killing Trump

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 06:01 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 06:01 IST
Iraqi armed group announces $10 million reward for killing Trump

File photo for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

An Iraqi armed group reportedly announced a $10 million bounty on US President Donald Trump over offensive remarks, escalating regional tensions. The claim remains unverified by US officials.

An Iraqi armed group has announced a $10 million reward for the killing of US President Donald Trump, according to reports by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency and Russia’s state-run RT. The group, identifying itself as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said on Thursday (July 16) that the bounty was in response to what it described as Trump’s “audacious and offensive statements” about commanders who were killed while fighting the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS.

Also read: ‘US, Israel have no right to be in the region’: Iran warns regional infrastructure could be targeted if its own is attacked

Neither IRNA nor RT provided further details on the mechanism for the reward, and the group’s statement could not be independently verified.

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The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the region following an escalation in hostilities involving the United States, Iran and allied armed groups. Conservative US activist Laura Loomer criticised the reports, saying on X that Russian state media was “promoting the Iraqi Islamic Resistance’s $10 million bounty for the assassination of President Trump.”

Also read: ‘Our military always acts in good faith’: Trump denies US role in Minab school attack, WH defends him

“Every day, Russia proves more and more why they aren’t an ally,” Loomer wrote. There was no immediate response from the White House or US law enforcement authorities regarding the reported threat.

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Also read: ‘We’re going to knock out all their power plants’: Trump warns Iran of bigger strikes if Tehran doesn’t agree for negotiation

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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