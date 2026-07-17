/Iraqi armed group announces $10 million reward for killing Trump

An Iraqi armed group has announced a $10 million reward for the killing of US President Donald Trump, according to reports by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency and Russia’s state-run RT. The group, identifying itself as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said on Thursday (July 16) that the bounty was in response to what it described as Trump’s “audacious and offensive statements” about commanders who were killed while fighting the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS.

Neither IRNA nor RT provided further details on the mechanism for the reward, and the group’s statement could not be independently verified.

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The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the region following an escalation in hostilities involving the United States, Iran and allied armed groups. Conservative US activist Laura Loomer criticised the reports, saying on X that Russian state media was “promoting the Iraqi Islamic Resistance’s $10 million bounty for the assassination of President Trump.”