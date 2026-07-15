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How much does a single S-400 missile cost?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 17:26 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 17:26 IST

With individual missiles costing between $300,000 and $2 million, the Russian S-400 system offers advanced air defence at a fraction of the $3 billion price tag of a US THAAD battery.

The cost per interceptor
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The cost per interceptor

The price of a single S-400 interceptor missile typically ranges from $300,000 (roughly Rs 2.8 crore) to $1 million (roughly Rs 9.5 crore). However, the most advanced versions can cost up to $2 million each.

The expensive 40N6E variant
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(Photograph: X)

The expensive 40N6E variant

The system uses multiple missile types, with the 40N6E being the most powerful and expensive. This specific interceptor features a massive 400-kilometre range and accounts for the higher $1-2 million price tag.

Why is it so costly?
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Why is it so costly?

Each missile is equipped with highly advanced active radar sensors, precise navigation systems, and sophisticated engines. This complex technology guarantees extreme accuracy against fast-moving targets, significantly driving up the manufacturing cost.

Battery cost vs Western systems
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Battery cost vs Western systems

While individual missiles are costly, an entire S-400 battery is priced around $500 million, making it vastly cheaper than its Western rivals. For comparison, a single American THAAD battery can cost up to $3 billion.

The drone defence dilemma
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The drone defence dilemma

Because a single S-400 missile costs at least Rs 2.5 crore, using it to intercept a Rs 16 lakh ($20,000) kamikaze drone is an economically losing strategy. This cost disparity forces militaries to deploy cheaper systems to handle small drones.

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