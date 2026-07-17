The Qatari Ministry of Defence Ministry on Friday (July 17) announced that its armed forces successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting the country. The official statement on social media platform X. "The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the defense ministry wrote in the post, confirming the direct threat to the Gulf nation. While the Qatari military has not officially named the actor behind the attack, the incident occurs amidst a sharp escalation in hostilities between regional forces and the United States.

This interception follows a series of intensified aerial confrontations across the Gulf. On Thursday (July 16) the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a wave of military strikes targeting command centers, air defence sites, and missile capabilities in Iran near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran initiated retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting US military assets in neighbouring Kuwait and Bahrain, prompting local air defence systems to activate.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The latest incident in Doha marks a continuation of threats to the peninsula. Just days prior, on July 12, Qatar's defence ministry reported intercepting a separate series of ballistic missile attacks. Following these escalations, the Qatari interior ministry raised the security threat level to "high" and urged members of the public to stay indoors and avoid handling any unidentified debris.