/Trump eyes Iran's buried Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility as next potential target: Report

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering military strikes on Iran's underground Pickaxe Mountain nuclear complex, a facility that US and Israeli officials believe could play a future role in reviving Tehran's nuclear programme.

Citing US officials, The Wall Street Journal on Thursday (July 16) said Trump has been weighing possible military action against the site after receiving several days of briefings from senior aides.

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According to the report, Iran began constructing the underground complex near the Natanz nuclear facility in 2020 after an aboveground uranium enrichment plant was damaged in what was widely believed to be an act of sabotage. A year later, then-Iranian nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said the facility would house "sensitive" equipment.

WSJ, citing former US and Israeli officials, reported that the mountain complex could play a significant role in any future Iranian effort to rebuild its nuclear programme. However, it said construction appears to be incomplete, and it remains unclear whether any nuclear-related activity is currently taking place at the site.

The report also said Iran has not submitted design information for the facility to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in March that inspectors should be granted access to the complex.

The Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security estimated in a 2022 report that the underground facility could span more than 5,000 square metres and could eventually accommodate a uranium enrichment plant alongside other nuclear-related activities. The think tank also said recent satellite imagery indicated construction resumed following the June 2025 conflict.