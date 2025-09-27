/Why are Tom Holland and Zendaya forced to increase security at their London home?

Hollywood’s favourite couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya, have reportedly tightened security measures at their £3 million West London home. The Spider-Man stars, who confirmed their engagement earlier this year, are said to be spending nearly £1,000 per day on private security after overenthusiastic fans began turning up outside their residence.

Fans showing up at their doorstep

As per the reports, the couple initially enjoyed meeting fans but soon realized the situation was spiraling out of control. Admirers frequently appeared at their gates, requesting selfies and autographs. According to The Sun newspaper, While Tom and Zendaya appreciate fan love, “when they’re not working, they’re just a young couple trying to live a normal life.”

Their neighbours have also noticed the extra layer of protection. One local resident described the new setup as “like living next to a film set,” with a burly security guard stationed outside their home to prevent uninvited visitors.

Tom’s on-set accident adds to security concerns

The news of heightened security comes shortly after Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion during the filming of his latest Marvel project at Leavesden Studios. Production was temporarily halted as paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

Although the injury was not as severe as initially feared, filming delays are estimated to cost producers up to £1.5 million a day. Tom is now recuperating at home, which may be another reason why the couple has reinforced their security during this period.

Zendaya on feeling “safe” with Tom

Zendaya has often spoken about her strong bond with Tom, both on and off-screen. In an interview with Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue, she revealed that working with Tom feels “like second nature” and that she always feels “extra safe” by his side. She also praised his dedication, saying, “He always gives things 1,000 percent, even when he’s worn down.”

Tom, in turn, has confessed that he occasionally Googles Zendaya’s name just to make sure she’s doing okay, admitting it’s a way of staying connected in an otherwise overwhelming celebrity world.