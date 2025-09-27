/Actress Ayo Edebiri addresses her response to the ‘After the Hunt’ interview controversy

The interview with Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri, conducted by an Italian journalist, went viral. However, the actress, Ayo, was excluded from a question regarding the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo Movements. The interview, which was filmed for ArtsLife TV on September 5, garnered worldwide attention and sparked a reaction from netizens. Now, Ayo Edebiri has reacted to the controversial question.

Ayo Edebiri reacts to the controversial question.

According to Entertainment Weekly report, during the press conference for the Luco Guadagnino directed film at the New York Film Festival, Ayo said, "I think I'm like less online than I used to be - yeah, clap for peace of mind, So, I didn't really, to be compleltely honest. And I love to lie! I make money on it!".

She further said, "I didn't really pay too much attention, but I mean, it was just a very human moment. And I think, strangely, an uncomfortable conversation, that's kind of one of the many things our film is about. So shout out to Italians, I don't know".

All about the viral interview

The addressal of Ayo Edebiri about the viral interview comes in lines of when, during the Venice Film Festival, Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri were interacting with the press for their upcoming film After the Hunt.

Polidoro asked Roberts and Garfield, “This is a question for Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts. Now that the #MeToo era and the Black Lives Matter movement are done, what do we have to expect in Hollywood?”. The question left the three stunned; moreover, Polidoro had specifically left out Ayo from the question.

Roberts quickly responded, “It’s not done.” Garfield agreed, and Edebiri stepped in, saying, "Yeah, I know that that's not for me, and I don't know if it's purposeful, it's not for me, but I just am curious. I don't think it's done. I don't think it's done at all".

