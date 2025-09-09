/Actress Ayo Edebiri's graceful response to reporter after being excluded from question; Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield stunned | Watch

Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield are currently busy promoting their upcoming film After the Hunt, which is scheduled to be released this year. However, things took an awkward turn for the trio when they were interacting with an Italian news publication, ArtsLife. The video of their conversation is now going viral on social media.

Viral video of Ayo Edebiri's response; Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield's reaction

In the video, now being widely circulated on social media, it can be seen that when a reporter said, "This is a question for Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts: What have we lost in this politically correct era? And what should we expect from Hollywood after the Me Too movement and the Black Lives Matter movement?”.

The question made The Bear actress confused and puzzled, but Andrew raised eyebrows at it; however did not say anything. However, Julia asked the reporter to repeat the question. The reporter then replied that the question was only meant for Julia and Andrew.

Ayo, who was the only black actress among three present in the place, chose to reply, "Yeah, I know that that's not for me, and I don't know if it's purposeful it's not for me, but I just am curious. I don't think it's done. I don't think it's done at all". Julia, too, replied at the time, "It's not done".

Edebiri continued, "I think maybe hashtags might not be used as much, but I do think that there's work being done by activists, by people, every day, that's beautiful, important work that's not finished — that's really, really, really active for a reason, 'cause this world is really charged. And that work isn't finished at all."

"Maybe there's not mainstream coverage in the way that there might have been, daily headlines in the way that it might have been eight or so years ago, but I don't think that it means that the work is done," she added. "That's what I would say."

Netizens' reaction to Ayo Edebiri

Soon after the video went viral all over the internet, netizens loved the poised reply by Ayo Edebiri and shared their viewpoint on social media. One user wrote, "Interviewer's energy must've been so bad. Already on Julia's last nerves".

Another user wrote, "She handled it so well. Idk, but whoever it is should never do an interview ever again". "Instantly, a horrible question to begin with, but to exclude the person that it pertains to the most? Yeah, wild!", wrote the third user.

All about After the Hunt

After the Hunt is helmed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett. The psychological thriller stars Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny, and Lio Mehiel, among others.