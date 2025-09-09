/Apoorva Mukhija's India tour leaves netizens puzzled: 'What is she gonna do?'

Apoorva Mukhija, who is best known as The Rebel Kid, garnered attention nationwide after she got caught in the India's Got Latent controversy. The influencer who was recently seen in Karan Johar's hosted reality show The Traitors is all set to begin her India tour. However, this announcement of hers has sparked confusion and curiosity amongst netizens.

Apoorva Mukhija's announcement on social media, netizens react

Apoorva Mukhija took to her Instagram handle and shared details of her tour. The organizers posted, "Rebel & friend’s energy is hitting your city soon! Apoorva aka @the.rebel.kid is going on a nationwide takeover tour in India, it’s time to vibe (sic).” The tour is scheduled between October and November this year.

Netizens took to the comment section to express their views, and a few even questioned what she was doing during her tour. One user wrote, "What is she gonna do? Don't know who's gonna pay to hear her, cos she's crazy for sure". Another user wrote, "The world has gone crazy, and unfortunately, this is getting the support it never should. What exactly is this tour aimed at? To teach more slang, giving disrespect being shown, as cool behavior, no sense life quotes, and the list goes on. "I mean, coming to do what?", wrote the third user.

But despite the criticism, there was a barrage of comments from users requesting her to visit their respective cities.

Apoorva Mukhija's previous project and controversy

Before taking part in the Karan Johar-hosted reality show, Apoorva Mukhija was in the midst of the India's Got Lalent controversy. She faced backlash from her appearance on the controversial YouTube show in February, where she, along with others, including Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, faced heat for offensive comments that aired during the episode. The particular segment led to multiple complaints and even interference from the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Post this, she mysteriously went silent on Instagram and even wiped her account clean, deleting all posts and unfollowing everyone.

Apoorva Mukhija was last seen in the Indian version of reality show The Traitors, which is based on the Dutch series De Verraders. It premiered on June 12, 2025, and was hosted by Karan Johar. Post the premise of De Verraders, the show featured a group of contestants participating in a game similar to Mafia or Werewolf, where an informed minority (known as the "Traitors") must eliminate an uninformed majority (known as the "Innocents") to win.