/KPop Demon Hunters mania! Seoul's night glows with drone show | Watch

KPop Demon Hunters mania continues! The Netflix original animated movie, ever since it was released, has been a raging storm across the world. From songs to dance to the voice actors' casting, the film has created quite a buzz. To celebrate this success, a drone show was held during the Han River Light Festival, and several videos from the event have now gone viral on social media.

Viral videos of the KPop Demon Hunters drone show

As per several viral videos shared on social media platforms, a drone performance depicting several iconic characters and scenes from the film was held in Seoul above the Han River on Sunday night as the city hosted a 2025 Hangang Drone Light Show.

As per reports, a total of 1200 drones were used for the performance, which took place at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul. As per the videos, from Derpy the tiger to six-eyed magpie Sussie to HUNTR/X and Saja Boya, the night in Seoul was lit up with the most popular characters.

All about KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters, as per director Kang, was to create a story inspired by her Korean heritage, which drew elements of mythology, demonology, and K-pop to craft a culturally rooted film.

It tells the story of a world-renowned K-pop girl group, who balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as demon hunters.