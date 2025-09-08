/KPop Demon Hunters mania! Seoul's night glows with drone show | Watch

K-Pop Demon Hunters, Netflix's animated movie, is helmed by Maggie Kang. The characters in the film have been voiced by Ahn Hyo-seop, Arden Cho, Mary Hong, Yunjin Kim, and Joel Kim Booster, among others.
KPop Demon Hunters mania continues! The Netflix original animated movie, ever since it was released, has been a raging storm across the world. From songs to dance to the voice actors' casting, the film has created quite a buzz. To celebrate this success, a drone show was held during the Han River Light Festival, and several videos from the event have now gone viral on social media.
As per several viral videos shared on social media platforms, a drone performance depicting several iconic characters and scenes from the film was held in Seoul above the Han River on Sunday night as the city hosted a 2025 Hangang Drone Light Show.
As per reports, a total of 1200 drones were used for the performance, which took place at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul. As per the videos, from Derpy the tiger to six-eyed magpie Sussie to HUNTR/X and Saja Boya, the night in Seoul was lit up with the most popular characters.
KPop Demon Hunters, as per director Kang, was to create a story inspired by her Korean heritage, which drew elements of mythology, demonology, and K-pop to craft a culturally rooted film.
It tells the story of a world-renowned K-pop girl group, who balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as demon hunters.
The film stars the voices of Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun. The film premiered on the streaming giant on June 20. With the popularity surge, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the second part soon.