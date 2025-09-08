LOGIN
Head over Heels to Mercy for None: 7 k-dramas featuring Choo Young Woo

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 17:22 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 17:22 IST

From Oasis to The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, South Korean actor Choo Young Woo has been part of several shows, be it romantic-comedy or historical. Let's take a look at the K-dramas he has been part of.

K-dramas featuring Choo Young Woo
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

K-dramas featuring Choo Young Woo

South Korean actor Choo Young Woo is currently making waves after his recent performance in the show Head Over Heels. His performance across various genres and his realistic acting have caught the attention of everyone. Here are a few of the K-dramas he has featured in.

Police University
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Police University

The 2021 show revolves around an experienced detective, who turned professor at a police university and teams up with his talented students for a joint investigation.

Once Upon a Small Town
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Once Upon a Small Town

The romantic show tells the story of a big-city veterinarian who relocates to the countryside against his wishes. Followed by the events, he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

The medical drama follows the story of a war-seasoned doctor who arrives to establish a premier trauma center, employing his direct yet proficient approach to elevate his team into life-saving mavericks.

The Tale of Lady Ok
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Tale of Lady Ok

Based in the Joseon period, The Tale of Lady Ok tells the story of Ok Tae-Young, an attorney with a secret identity. But, an interesting turn is when her name, her husband, and her status, everything is fake, and how it unravels forms the main crux of the story.

School 2021
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

School 2021

The show follows the story of a group of students from a high school who are seeking their ambitions, rather than going to college.

Head over Heels
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Head over Heels

The horror-comedy show tells the story of Seong-ah, who is a high school student by day and a shaman by night. She tries to protect her first love, Bae Gyeon-woo, by changing his ill-fated future.

Mercy for None
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Mercy for None

Mercy for None tells the story of a former gangster who, after severing ties with his gang, returns to uncover the truth behind his brother's death, embarking on a relentless path of revenge.

