/Head over Heels to Mercy for None: 7 k-dramas featuring Choo Young Woo

From Oasis to The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, South Korean actor Choo Young Woo has been part of several shows, be it romantic-comedy or historical. Let's take a look at the K-dramas he has been part of.
The 2021 show revolves around an experienced detective, who turned professor at a police university and teams up with his talented students for a joint investigation.
The romantic show tells the story of a big-city veterinarian who relocates to the countryside against his wishes. Followed by the events, he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret.
The medical drama follows the story of a war-seasoned doctor who arrives to establish a premier trauma center, employing his direct yet proficient approach to elevate his team into life-saving mavericks.
Based in the Joseon period, The Tale of Lady Ok tells the story of Ok Tae-Young, an attorney with a secret identity. But, an interesting turn is when her name, her husband, and her status, everything is fake, and how it unravels forms the main crux of the story.
The show follows the story of a group of students from a high school who are seeking their ambitions, rather than going to college.
The horror-comedy show tells the story of Seong-ah, who is a high school student by day and a shaman by night. She tries to protect her first love, Bae Gyeon-woo, by changing his ill-fated future.
Mercy for None tells the story of a former gangster who, after severing ties with his gang, returns to uncover the truth behind his brother's death, embarking on a relentless path of revenge.