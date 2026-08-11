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Suniel Shetty turns 65: From Dev in Dhadkan to Shyam in Hera Pheri- Revisit his 7 finest performances on OTT

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 19:50 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 19:50 IST

Suniel Shetty turned 65 on August 11. Known for his charming and effortless personality, the actor has impressed viewers with diverse roles across genres. On his birthday, revisit some of his finest performances.

Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty!
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Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty!

Suniel Shetty is an Indian actor who has delivered some of Bollywood’s most memorable performances over the past three decades. From his iconic portrayal of Ghanshyam in Hera Pheri to playing Bhairon Singh in Border, Shetty has consistently showcased his versatility on the big screen. On his birthday, revisit seven of his finest performances that gained much love from the audience.

Shyam in Hera Pheri
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Shyam in Hera Pheri

Suniel Shetty garnered much popularity with his role as Ghanshyam in the epic comedy saga Hera Pheri. He plays a desperate, unemployed man who shares a rented house with the trickster Raju (Akshay Kumar) and their short-tempered landlord Baburao (Paresh Rawal).

Dev in Dhadkan
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Dev in Dhadkan

In the emotional romantic drama, Shetty plays Dev, who is deeply in love with Anjali (Shilpa Shetty). When Anjali's wealthy family forces her to marry Ram (Akshay Kumar), Dev is left heartbroken and bitter. He returns years later as a wealthy tycoon to reclaim her.

Captain Bhairav Singh in Border
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Captain Bhairav Singh in Border

In the 1997 war film, Suniel Shetty played the role of Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh Rathore, a real-life hero who stood his ground in the epic Battle of Longewala during the India-Pakistan War.

Raghavan in Main Hoon Na
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Raghavan in Main Hoon Na

The actor plays Raghav Datta in the 2004 action-comedy film. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Shetty depicts a rogue ex-Indian Army major who turned terrorist and opposes Project Milap, a peace initiative between India and Pakistan.

Vishal in Mohra
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Vishal in Mohra

One of Shetty’s most acclaimed films features him as Vishal Agnihotri, an ex-convict and vigilante. The movie explores how a journalist, Roma (Raveen Tandon), and her boss, Jindal (Naseeruddin Shah), free Vishal from jail and use him as a pawn to kill criminals.

Inspector Vikram Singh in Dilwale
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Inspector Vikram Singh in Dilwale

In the 1994 action-romance film, Shetty plays Inspector Vikram Singh, an honest and sharp police officer who investigates Arun Saxena (Ajay Devgn), a man locked in a mental asylum after being falsely accused of a crime.

Ram Mishra in De Dana Dan
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Ram Mishra in De Dana Dan

The ultimate hilarious comedy drama follows Shetty as Ram Mishra, a struggling, broke courier deliveryman in Singapore who teams up with his friend Nitin Bankar (played by Akshay Kumar) to hatch a chaotic fake kidnapping plot to get rich and marry the woman he loves.

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