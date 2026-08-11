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Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth! Avengers, Thor, Extraction: 7 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 16:23 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 16:23 IST

Chris Hemsworth turned 43 on August 11. From action-packed blockbusters to unforgettable performances, Hemsworth has created a strong fan base through his films and is considered one of Hollywood's biggest global stars.

Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth!
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(Photograph: X)

Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth!

Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor and film producer who has carved out a niche in Hollywood with several unforgettable performances across comedy, action, and thriller genres. The actor has built a massive fanbase and earned immense love and global recognition through his versatility and unmatched performances. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his best movies available on OTT.

Thor: Ragnarök
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Thor: Ragnarök

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Chris Hemsworth's major global breakthrough came by playing the role of Thor in the Marvel superhero film. In the second sequel of the franchise, Thor discovers his older sister Hela, the ruthless Goddess of Death, has been released upon Odin's death. He must escape to the other side of the universe to save his home, Asgard, from Hela.

Avengers: Endgame
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(Photograph: X)

Avengers: Endgame

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Reprising his role as Thor in the action film alongside Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and more, Hemsworth brings a major comedic twist by showcasing a depressed, heavier version of the superhero after struggling with deep guilt and depression, unable to stop Thanos from snapping away half of all life in Avengers: Infinity War.

Extraction
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(Photograph: X)

Extraction

Where to watch: Netflix

The actor plays Tyler Rake, a fearless, hardened Australian black-market mercenary and former SASR operator. He is hired to rescue Ovi Mahajan, the kidnapped son of an imprisoned Indian drug lord, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
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Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Where to watch: Netflix

In George Miller's action-adventure film, Chris Hemsworth plays Warlord Dementus, a charismatic yet ruthless ruler of a biker horde. He kidnaps a young Furiosa from her home in the lush Green Place of Many Mothers. The story explores how she survives, grows strong, and finds her way back.

Rush
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(Photograph: X)

Rush

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the 2013 sports action drama, Hemsworth plays James Hunt opposite Daniel Brühl, who plays Niki Lauda. The story follows both men, who are skilled Formula One drivers and have an intense rivalry. They both resort to extreme measures in a bid to win the world title.

The Cabin in the Woods
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(Photograph: X)

The Cabin in the Woods

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The horror comedy features the actor as Curt Vaughan along with four more friends, Jules, Dana, Holden, and Marty, who head to a remote woodland cabin. Unbeknownst to them, their entire trip is heavily controlled and manipulated by technicians in a massive underground facility to fulfil an ancient blood ritual.

Crime 101
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(Photograph: X)

Crime 101

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The crime thriller follows a master thief, Mike, played by Chris Hemsworth, and an insurance broker, Sharon, as they join forces for a big heist while a determined detective pursues them to prevent the multi-million-dollar crime.

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