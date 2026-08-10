/Soldiers to changemakers: How Bollywood broadened the meaning of patriotism

How far will you go for the country? What does it really mean to love your country? For years, Bollywood often answered that question with soldiers, battlefields and stories of sacrifice. But somewhere along the way, the idea of patriotism on screen began to change. Films started showing that you don't always need a uniform to serve the nation. Sometimes, it can be about teaching a child, challenging injustice, playing for the country or simply choosing to do the right thing.

From Swades and Rang De Basanti to Chak De! India, Article 15 and 12th Fail, Bollywood has gradually widened its definition of the patriot. Ahead of Independence Day, here look at the films that moved the idea of serving India beyond the battlefield and towards the people trying to change the country from within.