/Soldiers to changemakers: How Bollywood broadened the meaning of patriotism

For one generation, it was picking up a rifle. For another, it was returning to a village like Mohan Bhargava in Swades. Here are a few of the films which are based on patriotism beyond borders.
How far will you go for the country? What does it really mean to love your country? For years, Bollywood often answered that question with soldiers, battlefields and stories of sacrifice. But somewhere along the way, the idea of patriotism on screen began to change. Films started showing that you don't always need a uniform to serve the nation. Sometimes, it can be about teaching a child, challenging injustice, playing for the country or simply choosing to do the right thing.
From Swades and Rang De Basanti to Chak De! India, Article 15 and 12th Fail, Bollywood has gradually widened its definition of the patriot. Ahead of Independence Day, here look at the films that moved the idea of serving India beyond the battlefield and towards the people trying to change the country from within.
Mission Mangal released in 2019, follows the story of real-life scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who achieved the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan). It shows how a team of dedicated scientists overcome a failed launch, low budgets and personal challenges to successfully send a satellite to Mars on their very first attempt. Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.
Chak De! India, released in 2007, is helmed by Shimit Amin. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in lead role, the sports drama tells the story of Kabir Khan, an ex-Indian hockey player accused of dishnouring his country in a global hockey tournament, starts coaching the Indian women's national hockey team to show his devotion to the nation. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Vidya Malvade, Chitrashi Rawat, Sagarike Ghatge, Tanya Abrol and Anaitha Nair among others.
The crime thriller Article 15 is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. It follows the story of an upright police officer who investigates the disappearance of three Dalit girls in a rural Indian village, exposing deep-rooted caste discrimination, corruption and societal violence. The which released in cinemas in 2019, stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer, Namashi Chakraborty and Kumud Mishra among others.
Biographical film 12th Fail is based on the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. It follows a young man from a corrupt village who fails his 12th-grade exams, overcomes extreme poverty, and restarts his life to conquer the UPSC civil services. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it released in cinemas in 2023 adnd stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Priyanshi Chaterjee, Vikas Divyakirti and Anshumann Pushkar among others.
Sardar Udham is a 2021 biographical historical drama directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Vicky Kaushal as the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh. The film chronicles Singh's 21-year-long quiet mission to avenge the horrific 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab who backed the brutal crackdown. The action-thriller also stars Banita Sanhdu, Anmol Parash, Kirsty Averton, Abhishek Malik and Manisha Koirala among others.
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, set during the era of British Raj, tells the story of farmer named Bhuvan accepts the challenge of Captain Andrew Russell to beat his team in a game of cricket and enable his village to not pay taxes for the next three days. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film released in cinemas in 2001. Lagaan also stars Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Daya Shankar Panday and Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat among others.
Maidaan is a 2024 Hindi biographical sports drama film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It stars Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, the pioneering coach who shaped the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962. The film depicts his struggles against sports politics and his journey to build a legendary team. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Vishnu G Varrier, Amartya Ray, Chaitanya Sharma and Priyamani among others.