/​​Who actually builds our goods? Top 8 countries dominating global manufacturing

Between 2005 and 2025, China's share of global manufacturing tripled to 27 per cent, making it the undisputed world leader. Meanwhile, the combined industrial dominance of the US, EU, and Japan dropped from 59 per cent to 39 per cent as global production shifted.
Over the last two decades, the centre of global manufacturing has shifted dramatically towards Asia. Data from 2005 to 2025 reveals a complete reordering of the world's most powerful industrial economies.
China tripled its share of global manufacturing over 20 years, reaching an unmatched 27 per cent in 2025. This explosive growth was fuelled by its 2001 World Trade Organization entry and billions in foreign investment.
In 2005, the United States and the European Union together accounted for 46 per cent of global manufacturing. By 2025, their combined share had plummeted, leaving both major powers tied at 17 per cent each.
Japan experienced the most severe industrial contraction among the traditional heavyweights. Known for electronics and vehicles, its global manufacturing share collapsed from 13 per cent down to just 5 per cent.
While most established powers lost ground, India successfully grew its manufacturing share from 2 per cent to 3 per cent. Indian policymakers are aggressively attracting foreign investment to secure a larger role in global supply chains.
Several mid-sized manufacturing hubs maintained remarkable stability despite massive global shifts. South Korea held steady at 3 per cent, while Mexico and Russia each maintained their 2 per cent shares.
Together, the United States, European Union, and Japan saw their combined dominance fall from 59 per cent to just 39 per cent. This data confirms that China is now the world’s undisputed industrial superpower by a sizable margin.