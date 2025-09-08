/Harry Potter star Tom Felton and AR Rahman's selfie at TIFF sparks fan frenzy: 'Collab bending time and space'

Fans were in for a surprise when Harry Potter star Tom Felton, best known for playing the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, and Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman who has delivered several chartbusters posed together at the Toronto International Film Festival. The image of the duo is now going viral on social media.

Viral selfie of AR Rahman and Tom Felton

AR Rahman took to his official Instagram handle and shared a selfie of the duo and wrote, "@t22felton is a major part of the #Gandhi series I am scoring, which premiered Yesterday at @tiff_net. @hansalmehta @applausesocial @pratikgandhiofficial".

Soon, the fans flooded the comment section with excitement, and one user wrote, "An unexpected collab of A Pure Soul and A Pure Blood". Another user wrote, "My man never came out of Hogwarts, and I'm here for it". "Accio potterheads", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Felton is making his debut in the Indian showbiz industry through Hansal Mehta's upcoming series Gandhi, which had its world premiere at TIFF. The series features music composed by AR Rahman.

All about the series Gandhi

The series titled Gandhi follows the story of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a young Indian lawyer, who arrives in South Africa during the British colonial era; he would go on to eventually shape the Indian independence movement.

Based on Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World by Ramachandra Guha, it is produced by Applause Entertainment. The series features Pratik Gandhi, Bhamini Oza, Libby Mai, Tom Felton, Kabir Bedi, and Amar Upadhyay, among others. The series is planned to span three seasons. The shooting for the first season, set between 1888 and 1915, was completed in August 2024.