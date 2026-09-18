/Russia extends ban on Western food imports for two more years in extended sanctions countermeasure

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree extending the nation's sweeping ban on Western agricultural and food imports through December 31, 2028, lengthening a decade-long embargo initially imposed in response to anti-Russian sanctions. Published on the official portal of legal acts, the decree prolongs "certain special economic measures" from January 1, 2027, through the end of 2028. The counter-sanctions framework was first established by presidential decree in August 2014, targeting nations that had enacted punitive financial and economic measures against Moscow following the annexation of Crimea.

The restrictions apply to broad categories of agricultural products, including dairy, meat, seafood, fruits, and vegetables. It covers imports originating from the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, entities formally designated by Moscow as "unfriendly states".

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Since the embargo's inception, Russian policymakers have used the import bans as a core economic tool, aiming to insulate domestic supply chains and encourage import substitution. Kremlin officials have repeatedly cited the measures as a key driver of growth in Russia's domestic livestock, dairy, and farming sectors, which received significant state subsidies to scale up production and bridge initial market deficits. Additionally, Moscow has shifted its trade routes to expand agricultural imports from non-Western nations, including regional partners in South America, Serbia, and Asian trade hubs.

The latest policy extension comes as global food production and distribution face mounting headwinds from geopolitical friction and severe weather disruptions. Both North American and Western European agricultural sectors have reported notable crop yield reductions due to record summer temperatures and persistent drought conditions, restricting international food trade flows.