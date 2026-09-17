/India breaks silence on US Russia sanctions bill, 100% tariff threat: ‘Committed to energy security’ for 1.4 billion

India on Thursday (Sep 17) reacted to the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress. Noting that New Delhi remains "committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people," the nation said that it was monitoring further developments on the matter.

This comes as the US House of Representatives on Wednesday (Sep 16) passed a sweeping Russia sanctions bill that gives President Donald Trump new authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, including India and China.

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What did India say exactly?

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India remained committed to safeguarding the energy needs of its 1.4 billion people and would continue to source energy through diversified channels based on changing market conditions.

“As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people. It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics,” the MEA said.

The statement came a day after the US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by 262 votes to 159. The Senate had already approved the legislation by an 86-11 vote in August.

India says implications already discussed with US

New Delhi said the potential impact of the legislation had already been discussed with Washington at senior levels in recent months. “This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors,” the MEA said, adding that India had “very clearly articulated” the potential consequences for both the bilateral relationship and the wider international energy market.

The legislation gives the US president authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from countries that are among the largest purchasers of Russian crude oil and natural gas. India and China are major buyers of Russian energy.

The bill does not automatically impose a 100 per cent tariff on Indian goods. Instead, it creates a legal mechanism that would allow the Trump administration to impose such duties under specified conditions.

'Necessary measures' to protect trade would be taken

New Delhi also signalled that it could take steps to shield Indian businesses and trade from the impact of the US legislation.

“The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests,” the MEA said.