/Meghan Markle's phone number leaked from children's whatsApp group, couple switches Archie and Lilibet's school

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the UK but have reportedly been rocked by a fresh security blow involving their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple has now moved their children to a new school, just two days after they started. Another blow they faced was that Meghan's personal mobile number was allegedly leaked from a school parents' WhatsApp chat.

According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex had joined the group conversation the night before her children had their first day at a UK school.

Archie and Lilibet's school changed following security concerns.

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Following their family's recent move back to the UK, Meghan and Prince Harry had an official risk assessment. However, according to recent reports, Meghan's cellphone number was leaked in a WhatsApp chat for school parents.

In a screengrab shared by the UK outlet, the chat showed two mothers welcoming Meghan to the group. “Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomorrow,” one message read.

Responding to this, Markle said,“Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome. So happy to be a part of this community.”

After she was added to the group, someone shared the screengrab, including Meghan's phone number. It has been circulated multiple times since the leak. Prince Harry and Meghan withdrew their children from the school. Starting a new life in the UK, Archie and Lilibet spent only two days at their school before their parents decided to withdraw them.

However, they reportedly had no problem with the school itself; it was a security concern. According to The Mirror, the couple have no problem with the school. But it was more focused on the concern that they are focused on the ''practicalities and security'' of getting the children there and back each day, as they face heavy traffic in the area and the distance between the school and the family home, and all this will put pressure on their small private security team.