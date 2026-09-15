/Trump's name cannot return to Kennedy Center, US judge rules

US President Donald Trump has suffered a legal setback after a federal judge blocked a plan to put his name back on the Kennedy Center building. Judge Christopher Cooper ruled on Tuesday (September 15) that the Kennedy Centre's board cannot add a new sign carrying Trump's name without approval from Congress. The decision came after the board tried to introduce a new sign despite an earlier court order.

The board, which Trump has filled with his supporters, had planned to put up a sign saying the building was "renovated and restored by President Donald J. Trump".

Cooper said the plan went against his previous order, which required Trump's name to be removed from the outside of the Kennedy Centre.

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Court blocks new signage

Workers removed Trump's name from the building in June after Cooper's earlier ruling. However, scaffolding and tarps have remained around the building since then.

The judge had also overturned the board's decision to rename the institution the "Trump-Kennedy Centre". He said the board could not use a new sign to achieve the same result without Congress approving it.

"Simply put," Cooper wrote, the board "cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Centre without Congress's blessing."

The latest ruling came as the board prepared to discuss a possible long-term closure of the Kennedy Centre for major renovation work.

Trump and his allies on the board have argued that the building is in poor condition and could pose safety risks. The main building was constructed in the 1960s.

Trump pointed to a recent incident in which part of the ceiling fell after a storm. He said the incident showed the seriousness of the building's condition.

"If the Building were open, innocent people would have been killed," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

He also said the Kennedy Centre board had strongly supported efforts to save the building and claimed he was the only person capable of raising the money and carrying out the construction work.

Trump pushes for major renovation

The Trump administration warned during court proceedings last month that the Kennedy Centre could eventually have to be demolished if its renovation plans were stopped.

Trump took control of the Kennedy Centre soon after returning to the White House for his second term. He installed himself as chairman of the institution, which is named after former US President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy, who served as president from 1961 until his assassination in 1963, was known for supporting civil rights.