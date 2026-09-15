/Legendary costume designer Bob Mackie dies at 87: A look back at his iconic legacy

Renowned fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie, whose transformative creations defined decades of American entertainment and red-carpet glamour, passed away on Monday at the age of 87. The designer's team announced the news in an official statement posted to his Instagram account.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today. He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world."

An early passion for design

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Born in the Los Angeles suburbs in 1939, Mackie was raised by his grandparents following his parents' separation when he was two years old. His passion for design surfaced at a young age, a direction he recalled vividly in a 2021 interview with People.

"I always knew what I wanted to do. But I knew I was in trouble when my parents gave me a catcher's mitt for Christmas. Then my good aunt gave me a jewelry-making kit. I made a few pairs of earrings, and that was that."

Defining Hollywood glamour

Mackie's major breakthrough arrived when singer and actress Mitzi Gaynor hired him to design outfits for her Las Vegas Revue, leading to Emmy Award wins for her 1976 and 1978 television specials.

His profile grew significantly during his tenure as costume designer for The Carol Burnett Show (1967–1978), where he met Cher. Their meeting launched one of entertainment history's most celebrated sartorial partnerships. Mackie went on to design Cher's iconic looks for The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour starting in 1971, as well as her legendary red-carpet wardrobes.

Throughout a career spanning several decades, Mackie dressed cultural icons including Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, Ann-Margret, and Bette Midler. His influence extended to modern starlets, with figures like Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, and Anya Taylor-Joy wearing his archival pieces.

Personal life and lasting connections

Mackie married LuLu Porter in 1960, and the couple had a son, Robin, before divorcing in 1963. Robin struggled with addiction before getting sober, but was later diagnosed with AIDS and passed away from an AIDS-related illness in 1993.

Reflecting on the loss of his son, Mackie shared in a 1994 interview: "It was very difficult to see this person you have so much hope for finally come out of one problem, then go into another. As a parent, you only want the best. And when it's not like that, you just wish you could trade places."

In the 2024 documentary Naked Illusion, Mackie revealed that he later discovered Robin had a daughter, enabling him to connect with his granddaughter and two great-granddaughters.