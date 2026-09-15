/Ukraine strikes Syzran Oil Refinery deep inside Russia, fires erupt

Ukrainian forces reportedly launched an attack on the Syzran Oil Refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast overnight on Tuesday (September 15). Fires engulfed multiple points within the complex after the site was attacked using drones, according to several media reports.



Previously, Ukrainian forces also reportedly attacked the southern Russian Black Sea coastal city of Sochi overnight on Sept. 14. The city was engulfed in fires after the explosions. On September 13, they also attacked energy infrastructure located in the occupied city of Mariupol late.

Russia attacks Ukraine's two ⁠cargo vessels, industrial facilities

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Meanwhile, Russian forces have launched an attack on two ⁠cargo vessels and several industrial facilities across Ukraine, including the Interpipe Steel complex, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday (September 12). The ministry claimed that Russian forces struck Ukrainian steelmaker Zaporizhstal in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.



Moscow's strike on Ukraine comes amid a targeted campaign against Kyiv’s manufacturing infrastructure. The ministry claimed that along with the Interpipe Steel complex in the central city of Dnipro, forces also attacked several other plants in Kryvyi Rih, located in the country’s south and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown.

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Ukraine's drone attack at Russia's industrial facilities

In addition, forces struck two ⁠cargo vessels overnight in ⁠the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, according to the Interfax news agency. The attack was in response to a Ukrainian drone attack that targeted industrial facilities in Russia’s Samara region. In response, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed on Saturday (September 12) that one of the drones targeted the Togliattikauchuk plant, used for the production of synthetic rubbers and fuel additives that are utilised in fuel for Russian missiles.