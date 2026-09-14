/Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland push for exit from UK | Race To Power

The very fabric of the United Kingdom is under unprecedented strain.

For the first time in history, pro-independence parties hold the reins of power in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

They are now joining forces to demand an end to what we know as the United Kingdom.

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In a rare and historic summit at the Welsh capital of Cardiff, leaders from the Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru, and Sinn Féin signed a joint agreement, declaring their absolute right to self-determination.

The leaders issued a blunt warning to the UK Parliament, declaring in the memorandum that Westminster's time is coming to an end.

All three parties now share a common goal: to break away from the United Kingdom and secure their future within the European Union.

The Cardiff Pact pledges to strengthen cooperation between their governments to force constitutional change.

The political landscape has shifted dramatically following Labour's recent election rout in Wales, leaving pro-independence forces in charge across all three devolved nations.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney even claimed that UK Prime Minister Burnham will go down in history as the final prime minister of the United Kingdom.

The independence movement is catching international attention.

Just two days before this summit, Donald Trump weighed in during a visit to Dublin, declaring he would love to see a united Ireland.

To understand the magnitude of this moment, you have to look at just how long this union has stood.

The United Kingdom was forged over centuries of conflict and consolidation.

Wales was officially united with England in 1536.

Scotland followed in 1707, giving birth to Great Britain under Queen Anne.

Ireland was officially brought into the fold in 1801, but the union was short-lived.

Following the Easter Uprising of 1916 and a brutal war of independence, the southern counties broke away in the 1920s to form an independent Ireland, leaving only the six counties of Northern Ireland in the UK.

For decades, the current borders seemed set in stone.

But in the late 1990s, successful referendums led to devolution.

This granted Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland their own parliaments and assemblies.

Those bodies have grown in power over the last 25 years.

The very democratic institutions established to keep the nations united are serving as the launchpad to dismantle the UK entirely.

While the three parties differ on exactly how and when they will break away, their message is unified: