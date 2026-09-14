/Veteran Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali shares health update as Stage 4 cancer progresses, starts targeted therapy

Veteran actress and former Miss India Nafisa Ali, known for films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Life in a... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana, has shared a new update on her ongoing battle with cancer. The actor, who has been candid about her health struggles over the years, revealed that her Stage 4 ovarian and peritoneal cancer has progressed, with recent scans showing new cancer deposits on the surface of her liver.

Nafisa Ali shares health update

The veteran actress took to Instagram to share a picture from the hospital and update her followers about her health. She revealed that she has now begun targeted therapy after her latest PET/CT scan indicated that the cancer had progressed.

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She shares a photograph of herself from a hospital bed, smiling as she holds an IV drip bag. The caption of her post read, “My treatment protocol has changed, and now I have been put on targeted therapy… fighting the good fight.” Thank you for always keeping my support energy strong. In very simple terms, the PET/CT suggests that the ovarian/peritoneal cancer has progressed, with new deposits on the surface of the liver."

Netizen took to the comment section to wish her speedy recovery, and one user wrote, "You fight girl. You are strong, you are fabulous, you are brave and your will succeed. Love and prayers your way always my Naf." Another user wrote, "You're a very strong person. May God bless you always." "Stay strong dear Nafisa ji .. wishing you wholesome recovery and good health", wrote the third user.

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For the unversed, Nafisa Ali was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018. She has continued an open, courageous battle against the disease, sharing updates regarding her ongoing treatment and targeted therapy.

All about Nafisa Ali?

Nafisa Ali won the Eve's Weekly Miss India title and represented India at the Miss International pageant, where she was the second runner-up. She earned critical acclaim for her performances in films such as Junoon and Life in a...Metro. She is also a member of All India Trinamool Congress.

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