/‘Absolute cinema’: Pierce Brosnan’s 007 moment at US Open 2026 final leaves fans gushing

This seemed straight out of a James Bond movie. Former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan’s presence at the US Open created quite a stir thanks to a clever camera moment that seemed to have given a hat tip to the famous character he played on screen.

Brosnan was among the star-studded crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where German tennis player Alexander Zverev faced America's Ben Shelton in the final on Sunday.

At some point. the cameraperson decided to deliver an unexpected 007 reference when the camera panned briefly to the clock at 0:07 before quickly cutting to the actor in the stands.

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The clever transition on screen did not go unnoticed for fans who were watching the match on screens. Several viewers connected the 0:07 timestamp to Brosnan’s iconic portrayal of James Bond in previous films.

The official US Open account shared the moment on Instagram with the caption, “The name is, Bond. James Bond.”

Internet reacts

The internet was impressed by the camera operator, with many praising the perfect camera timing. One user wrote, "Give the cameraman a raise." Another added, "That's so cool."

Someone commented, "Naaaah! This was strategically planned. 007 style."

"Absolute cinema," read a comment.

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond

Pierce Brosnan famously played the iconic British secret agent in four feature films, including GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day between 1995 and 2002.

He is credited with successfully revitalising the franchise after a six-year gap following Timothy Dalton's tenure. The actor was replaced by Daniel Craig in the 2006 film Casino Royale. He went on to portray the role in four more films until 2021.

Post Craig’s exit, the makers are still on the hunt for the next James Bond with several names being discussed as options.

When The Times asked who would be the perfect choice to play Bond next, Brosnan said that “there are lots of good hats in the ring” and “lots of great actors” being considered. “I see it. I follow it. They could probably just go left-field and pick someone that none of us knows about," he said.

When asked to reveal a name, the actor responded, “I wouldn't pick anyone. My wife told me not to say anything, and I've said too much. Because once I say something it goes [everywhere] and I get hanged.”