/'He is popular...': Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim's praise for PM Modi during bilateral meeting | WATCH

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Sep 12). Now his remark as the bilateral began has gone viral. Just at the start of the important meeting, the Malaysian PM can be seen candidly mentioning that Prime Minister Modi is very popular. He doesn't stop at that and goes on to mention that he received several messages from people asking him to pass on their regards to the Indian PM.

The video of the moment was shared on social media by BJP leader Smriti Irani. She captioned it as: “The Modi wave has a global echo! Malaysian PM Mr. Anwar Ibrahim’s candid quip says it all...” In the video, Ibrahim is seen shaking hands with PM Modi but before taking his seat, Ibrahim looks at India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (who is not visible in the video) and says: “He is so popular. I got so many messages to pass on regards to him.”

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Not only this, another moment made Anwar Ibrahim viral in India on Day 1 of BRICS Summit. He brought an unexpected musical touch to the high-level diplomatic event during the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam. Accompanied by a live pianist, the Malaysian leader spontaneously sang Kishore Kumar's classic 1965 Hindi song "Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat". The video of his impromptu performance quickly went viral on social media, showcasing his well-known fondness for Indian culture and cinema.