/India focused on 'consensus', says BRICS Sherpa Dalela in reply to question by WION on Delhi Declaration

The New Delhi Declaration 2026 was unanimously adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit being held in the national capital. All the members agreed to the joint statement as the Indian side focused on "consensus". Replying to a question posed by WION's Sidhant Sibal, India's BRICS Sherpa Sudhakar Dalela said, BRICS countries have reached a consensus on the situation in West Asia, with dialogue and diplomacy emerging as the guiding principles for addressing conflicts.

"In a grouping like BRICS, where we have members with diverse development experiences and diverse economic systems, it is important that we allow discussions to evolve and emerge, and we, as Chair, have provided a forum for very transparent discussion among us, and we have ensured that everybody is comfortable expressing their national perspective, and then within that framework, we try to build consensus and see which are the lending zones, which are the comfort areas," Dalela further said.

He expressed happiness over agreed approach on West Asia and said, "I would say that we are very happy that we have an agreed approach on West Asia, and the centrepiece of that approach is that we all believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be the guiding parameter for addressing any conflict, any situation that requires a solution, and that is the only way to build lasting peace, security, and stability in any part of the world,” Dalela.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the New Delhi Declaration 2026 was unanimously adopted by BRICS nations.

“No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously," said the PM.

"We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States. We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law," the declaration read.