/Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy gets a standing ovation at TIFF world premiere

The upcoming Tamil filmDorothy,starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 11. After the screening, the audience gave the film’s cast and crew a standing ovation, marking a remarkable start to its journey.

Dorothy gets a standing ovation at TIFF

Karthik Subbaraj is marking a milestone with his 10th directorial feature film, Dorothy, which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 25. Ahead of its release, the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 11.

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As Dorothy has already made history as the first Tamil feature film in a decade to premiere at TIFF. The event also became a memorable moment, as the audience was moved by the cast’s acclaimed performances and the film’s unique storyline, giving the team a standing ovation.

Following the event, production house Sikhya Entertainment shared a series of pictures and a video from the special evening in Toronto, giving fans a glimpse of the cast and crew celebrating the film’s world premiere. The makers described the night as “truly unforgettable” and expressed their utmost gratitude for the love they received surrounding the film. The caption read, “A very special night in Toronto. ♥️✨ Dorothy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026, and sharing this moment with our cast, crew and collaborators was truly unforgettable.”

It further continued, “The film received a standing ovation from the TIFF audience, a beautiful beginning to Dorothy’s journey into the world. Grateful for the love, the conversations and everyone who brought this film to life. Dorothy in cinemas worldwide on September 25, 2026.”

The cast and crew of Dorothy made a striking appearance on the red carpet at Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre. Keerthy Suresh opted for a sophisticated traditional ethnic ensemble, while Karthik Subbaraj, Sananth and Rishikanth coordinated in sharp, elegant tuxedos, showcasing a polished look for the high-profile screening.

About Dorothy

Dorothy is a 2026 Tamil psychological drama written, directed, and produced by Karthik Subbaraj, marking his 10th feature film. Produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain, Jyoti Deshpande and Sikhya Entertainment, in association with Jio Studios and Dhammam Films, the project is set for theatrical release on September 25.