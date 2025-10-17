/Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: From Mahanati to Miss India watch these 7 best movies on Netflix, Prime, ZEE5 and more

Happy Birthday, Keerthy Suresh! The National Award winner has captured immense love and respect from the audience for her acclaimed performances in multiple films. On the occasion of her special day, let's recall some of her movies to watch and remember her classy and versatile acting.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Keerthy played Dr Meera Verma, the wife of DCP Satya Verma (Varun Dhawan) and mother to their daughter named Khushi. Satya decides to fake his own death to protect his daughter from the villain of the movie, Babbar Sher, a politician.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the movie, Keerthy portrayed the role of Mahalakshmi, who is the adopted sister of Bhola Shankar, played by Chiranjeevi. The plot of the movie revolves around the pure bond between Bhola and his sister, as he tries to protect her while confronting his past as a taxi driver in Kolkata.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The film is wholly based on the Keerthi character named Sakhi Pawar, who is a happy-go-lucky tribal girl. Her village nicknamed her Bad Luck Sakhi because they see her as a misfortune for them. But the story revolves around her journey to becoming a national-level sharpshooter, which brings down the narrative that the village people have made about her.
Where to watch: Netflix
The movie centres on Manasa Samayuktha, portrayed by Keerthy, a young woman struggling in a middle-class South Indian family. She wants to build her career in the tea business in the United States. On her journey, she hustled a lot and dealt with multiple challenges, such as sexism, competition, and societal disapproval.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The synopsis of the film tells about the legend Savitri, who is the most inspired and admired actress from South Indian cinema. The movie depicts her life story, how she goes through numerous incidents and is unable to cope with depression, which leads her to go into a deep conspiracy and become an alcoholic.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The movie revolves around Arjun, who is a spoilt brat, and is jealous of his neighbour, Anupama, as everyone adores her so much. Then he makes a plan to destroy her dream of moving abroad for higher education.
Keerthy played Malarvizhi in the movie, who is a medical student. She wants to reveal the truth about the fraudster businessman named Periyakannu for his bad deeds. Her portrayal depicts a strong and courageous girl who stands up for the right.