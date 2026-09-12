/Lady Gaga is a mom! Oscar-winning singer welcomes first child with fiance Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has begun a new chapter in her life as she welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky. The singer has previously spoken about becoming a mother, and now it has reportedly come true.

Lady Gaga is a mother

According to Page Six, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning star and Polansky are now parents. The couple has mostly kept their relationship private. Neither Gaga nor Polansky has shared details about their baby's name, sex, or birth date so far.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per reports, the pair were also seen with their child in Northern California. Gaga was photographed holding the baby close to her as she and Polansky went for a walk. This marks their first public appearances with their child.

When Lady Gaga spoke about becoming a mother

In a 2019 YouTube video, she spoke about her plans for the next decade and mentioned that she hoped to have “babies” as part of her future.

Later in a March 2025 interview with The New York Times, she said, "I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it. The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most."

Gaga also described motherhood as something she wanted to prioritise during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2025. "I would like to do many things,” she said of what’s next for herself. “What I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope."

Lady Gaga-Michael Polansky relationship

The duo reportedly began dating around 2019 and their relationship became public the following year. The entrepreneur proposed her in 2024, and during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, singer revealed, "He proposed to me right after my birthday, so my birthday passed and I was like, ‘Oh, I thought he was going to propose'."

She further added, "We climbed to the top, we looked around, took some photos. And then went back down and we were just walking back to the room, talking. And he actually — it was very Michael — he asked me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed. And I was like, ‘Yes, it’s so OK!’"

Polansky had received a writing credit on Gaga's 2025 album Mayhem and was also credited on “Glamorous Life”, a song associated with The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which Gaga made a cameo.