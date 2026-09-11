/Is Stephen Colbert making a late-night comeback? Jimmy Kimmel has the answer

Stephen Colbert is heading back to late-night television — but this time as a guest. The former Late Show with Stephen Colbert host will appear in his first late-night appearance since his CBS show ended in May.

Colbert’s first late-night appearance since The Late Show

Stephen Colbert is returning to the late-night circuit following the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The comedian will make a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, September 15, giving fans their first opportunity to see him back on a late-night show since his CBS programme concluded in May.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jimmy Kimmel announced the news at the end of Thursday’s episode, telling his audience that Colbert would be making his “return to late-night television". The announcement was met with loud cheers from the studio audience, with Kimmel joking about whether Colbert would sit in the regular guest chair or even take a spot behind Kimmel’s desk.

What happened to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert?

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ended its run on May 21, 2026, after CBS cancelled the programme and decided to permanently retire the 33-year-old Late Show franchise. CBS announced the cancellation in July 2025. The network stated it was a financial choice due to a difficult late-night television environment, reporting that the show lost roughly $40 million a year.

The cancellation announcement arrived just days after Stephen Colbert mocked a legal settlement between Paramount and President Trump. It also coincided with the pending Paramount merger with Skydance Media, leading to speculation about political pressures.