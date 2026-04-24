/Donald Trump predicts the 'Beginning of the End' for late-night TV as Stephen Colbert’s show ends

Donald Trump isn't letting Stephen Colbert ride off into the sunset quietly. Just hours after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert aired its final episode on CBS, the US President took to Truth Social to ‘celebrate’ the show’s end and issue a sharp warning to the rest of late-night television.

‘Beginning of the End’

In a Friday morning post, Trump didn't hold back, framing Colbert’s departure not as a routine television finale, but as a forced exit. He called it the “Beginning of the End” for what he described as "untalented, nasty, highly overpaid, not funny, and very poorly rated Late Night Television Hosts." He even predicted that Colbert's peers would soon suffer the same fate. "Others, of even less talent, to soon follow," Trump wrote, capping the message off with a biting, "May they all Rest in Peace!"

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Trump's post on Truth Social Photograph: ()

It was the second time in 24 hours that the President used his platform to celebrate the end of Colbert's show. In an earlier post, Trump called the popular host a "jerk" and compared his onscreen presence to a "dead person." Claiming that poor ratings drove CBS to cancel the program, Trump added, "You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!"

Trump's post on Truth Social Photograph: ()

What was the actual reason behind ending Colbert’s show?

Trump may have been celebrating the end of the show and citing arbitrary reasons behind the move, the entertainment world, however, points to a different narrative behind the curtain. While CBS officially cited rising costs and shifting ratings for pulling the plug, industry insiders have long tied the cancellation to the massive Skydance-Paramount merger. The network announced the end of The Late Show in July of last year, right before the merger secured necessary government approval in August.

Trump’s long feud with comedy show hosts

Trump’s public feud with late-night comedy is nothing new. Comedians like Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart, and John Oliver have spent years making him a focal point of their monologues, and Trump has frequently hit back.

Lately, his rants have been aimed at Jimmy Kimmel. Last September, Trump publicly demanded ABC fire Kimmel over jokes made in the wake of the Charlie Kirk shooting. The tension escalated last month following a security incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, when First Lady Melania Trump urged the network to discipline Kimmel for a previous joke. The President quickly backed her up, echoing the call for Kimmel to be taken off the air.