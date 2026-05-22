/Stephen Colbert's Late Show signs off after 11 Years, netizens react

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, after 11 years of political satire, sharp wit and fearless commentary, aired its final episode on CBS on May 21, bringing down one of America's most beloved late-night institutions. The show, which was controversially cancelled by CBS last year, drew an outpouring of emotion from fans and celebrities alike. The final episode was held at the Ed Sullivan Theatre.

Netizens react to Stephen Colbert's The Late Show final episode

Stephen Colbert’s final episode of The Late Show marked the end of the long-running franchise on CBS. The network cancelled the show, citing economic reasons, though Colbert closed out his historic 11-year stint with emotional reflections and musical guests, choosing to retire the franchise completely rather than pass the torch.

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Stephen Colbert's series finale of The Late Show on CBS featured legendary musician Paul McCartney, former show bandleader Jon Batiste, and a star-studded audience lineup that included actors Bryan Cranston, Ryan Reynolds, and Paul Rudd. In an unprecedented show of respect, other major late-night hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel (ABC) and Jimmy Fallon (NBC), opted to air reruns or take the night off entirely on Thursday so the spotlight remained squarely on Colbert's goodbye.

Fans took to social media platforms to pay their respects and share their special moments from the show and with the host. One user wrote, "We were lucky enough to catch a recording of @colbertlateshow back in 2019. It's something we talk about often. We're sad the show is ending but look forward to whatever lies in store for the one and only Stephen Colbert."

Another user wrote, "@StephenAtHome.. If I don’t stay up , it’s on record , as it always has been . Everybody watch Colbert tonight or at the very least record it . The last and final show , should rate the highest ever."

"End of an era, today the last The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", wrote the third user.

Why was The Late Show With Stephen Colbert cancelled?

CBS cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and ended the franchise entirely in May. The cancellation announcement was done in July 2025. While the network cited mounting financial losses in the challenging traditional broadcast landscape, critics and Colbert himself pointed to political tension following Colbert's public criticism of parent company Paramount over a $16 million legal settlement with Donald Trump.

CBS and parent company Paramount maintained that the cancellation was strictly a bottom-line decision. Industry experts reported that the traditional late-night format was struggling with declining broadcast ad revenues and high production costs, with the show reportedly losing tens of millions of dollars annually.

Adding to the controversy, the cancellation occurred during a massive multibillion-dollar merger between Paramount and Skydance Media. Many observers connected the network's move to a desire to avoid government and regulatory friction, as the incoming corporate regime faced necessary merger approvals from Trump's Federal Communications Commission. Colbert aired his final episode on May 21, choosing to step away rather than accept a reduced format or budget.

Following The Late Show's final broadcast, CBS is replacing the late-night time slot with Comics Unleashed, hosted by Byron Allen.

What's next for Stephen Colbert?

Following the conclusion of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert is transitioning to a movie-writing role, co-writing the upcoming Lord of the Rings film, The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past, with filmmaker Peter Jackson, writer Philippa Boyens, and his son, Peter McGee.