From The Colbert Report to Late Show: A look at Stephen Colbert’s brilliant career

With the news, CBS has cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We decided to take a look at his illustrious career and how he went from playing a hilarious fake pundit to becoming one of late-night TV’s sharpest hosts. Whether he’s roasting politicians or delivering razor-sharp monologues, Colbert always knows how to strike the perfect balance between humour and heart. Here's a look back at some standout moments from his career.