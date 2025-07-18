From The Colbert Report to Late Show: A look at Stephen Colbert’s brilliant career

Fans are still in shock after news broke about the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While we wait to see what comes next for the late-night host, let's take a look at some of the highlights of his memorable career.
Before the big shows, Colbert played Chuck Noblet, a closeted and repressed high school teacher in this cult comedy. His performance was bizarre and hilarious.
The show that made him a household name, where he parodied right-wing news pundits, Colbert delivered sharp satire night after night from 2005 to 2014.
Colbert stayed in his Colbert Report character while testifying on migrant farm workers’ rights. Though polarising, the move highlighted his dedication to using comedy for social commentary.
When he took over from David Letterman in 2015, many wondered if Colbert could pivot from parody to host. He did more than that by helping redefine late-night TV with his monologues.
One of Colbert’s boldest moments came when he roasted President George W. Bush while standing just a few feet away. It was sharp and instantly iconic.
In one of his most moving Late Show interviews, Colbert opened up about personal loss while speaking to Biden, who had recently lost his son and showcased his unmatched ability to balance his empathy with journalism.