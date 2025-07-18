Why CBS pulled the plug on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show after nearly a decade

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been a staple of American television for nearly a decade, and the news that CBS has cancelled the show has taken audiences by surprise, considering it is on the network's top line and one of the most successful late talk shows currently on the air. The Late Show kicked off nearly three decades ago in 1982 and was hosted by comedian David Letterman, with Stephen Colbert taking over the helm in 2015.

Why did CBS cancel The Late Show?

It has not gone unnoticed that the news of the cancellation comes on the heels of CBS's parent company, Paramount, settling a lawsuit with US President Donald Trump. Colbert's show has always been critical of the Trump administration.

Colbert speaks out on cancellation

Stephen Colbert had been a vocal opponent of the settlement, calling it a “big fat bribe” on the show and revealed that he only found out about the cancellation the night before. CBS announced that the show will wrap up by the end of the 2025–2026 TV season. CBS also states that the reason for ending the show is purely financial and has nothing to do with the content. According to a report by CNN, the network had recently laid off 3.5 per cent of its staff. Paramount is also appealing to the Federal Communications Commission to approve its planned $8.4 billion agreement with Skydance Media.

Celebrities and fans show support

Many celebrities have voiced their support for Stephen Colbert, such as Rachel Zegler, Judd Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben Stiller, John Cusack, Andy Richter, and Michael Ian Black.

Taking to the audience, Stephen Colbert said, “Yeah, I share your feelings. It’s not just the end of the show; it is the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced, this is all just going away.” He also went on to thank the audience for the years of support.