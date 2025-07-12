/Animated sitcom South Park no longer accessible to international audience? Here's the truth

Popular American animated show South Park, which is known for its dark, surreal humour that satirizes a large range of subjects, is creating quite a buzz on social media ever since the announcement of season 27 was made.. But why is Paramount's show not accessible to the international audience, and with this, die-hard fans are now enraged.

Why is South Park not available to a global audience? Fans' react

According to reports, South Park, which is under Paramount, has had its license to stream the series internationally expire, noting the streaming platform is in the process of negotiating. That includes this show won't be available in India as well.

Hopeful that the show will be back on a streaming platform. But this piece of news has not gone down well with the fans, and they took to social media platforms to vent their frustration. One user wrote, "Always nice when the customer gets the shit out of your stupid legal issues. @StreamOnMax @paramountplus I just subscribed to Paramount Plus for a year and wanted to catch up with South Park, and now it's all gone".

Another user wrote, "South Park has been removed from Paramount+ worldwide out of nowhere. The specials remain on the site, the series itself does not. Well... that can't be good".

Also Read: 10 South Park episodes that pushed every boundary

"The paramount original content for South Park got taken off. Kinda like how Netflix original stuff has been getting taken off lately", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, the news of the expired license for the international audience comes just days after the announcement of the season 27 premiere of South Park. It was scheduled to premiere on July 9, but has been pushed to July 29 due to the battle for streaming rights between the show's creators and Comedy Central's parent company, Paramount Global.

Why was the South Park show banned in 2010?

According to reports, in 2010, two episodes of South Park 200, 201 were censored and partially banned due to he death threats received after the depiction of Prophet Muhammad. It stemmed from previous episodes and the Jyllands-Posten Muhammad cartoons controversy, where depictions of Muhammad had caused significant backlash.

Reportedly, a group called Revolution Muslim had issued a warning that the creators of South Park were risking their lives for depicting Muhammad. The censored episodes were still nominated for an Emmy, but due to the controversy, it sparked debate about free speech and the power of threats from radical groups.

All about South Park

South Park was created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker and developed by Brian Graden for Comedy Central. The series revolves around four boys, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick, and their exploits in and around the titular Colorado town. South Park also features many recurring characters.