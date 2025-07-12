LOGIN
10 South Park episodes that pushed every boundary

Published: Jul 12, 2025, 16:21 IST

From unforgettable one-liners to full-blown cultural takedowns, these 10 South Park episodes represent the show at its boldest, funniest, and most iconic. 



For over two decades, South Park has pushed boundaries, offended just about everyone, and delivered some of the smartest and most unhinged satire on television. From unforgettable one-liners to full-blown cultural takedowns, these 10 episodes represent the show at its boldest, funniest, and most iconic.

Scott Tenorman Must Die (Season 5, Episode 4)


Scott Tenorman Must Die (Season 5, Episode 4)

Eric Cartman’s most diabolical moment comes to life when he plots an unthinkable revenge on an older boy who tricked him. Twisted, darkly hilarious, and shockingly unforgettable.



Make Love, Not Warcraft (Season 10, Episode 8)

The boys get obsessed with World of Warcraft, leading to a hilarious battle against an unstoppable opponent. The episode brilliantly satirises online gaming culture.



The Death of Eric Cartman (Season 9, Episode 6)

After being ignored by everyone for his selfish behaviour, Cartman assumes he's died and is now a ghost. His misguided quest for redemption turns into one of the funniest and weirdest episodes.



Trapped in the Closet (Season 9, Episode 12)

A scathing take on Scientology and Tom Cruise, this episode is as controversial as it is clever. The fearless mockery of celebrity culture and organised religion created headlines.



Good Times with Weapons (Season 8, Episode 1)

The boys get ninja weapons at a fair and imagine themselves as anime characters. The sudden switch in visual style and hilarious mishaps make this one a fan favourite.



Casa Bonita (Season 7, Episode 11)

When Cartman manipulates Butters just to get invited to Kyle’s birthday party at a Mexican-themed restaurant and chaos ensues.



The Losing Edge (Season 9, Episode 5)

The boys try to lose every baseball game just to avoid playing over the summer. A hilarious jab at competitive sports culture and overzealous parents.



Towelie (Season 5, Episode 8)

This episode leans fully into absurdity and meta-humour, poking fun at merchandising and the show's own ridiculousness.



AWESOM-O (Season 8, Episode 5)

Cartman disguises himself as a robot to learn Butters' secrets, only for the plan to backfire gloriously.

