/Love Island USA season 7 finalists: Find out which 'strong couple' was dumped before the finale

The finale week of Love Island USA Season 7 is nearing its end, and the last couple has now been eliminated, leaving Americans with the final four couples who are vying for the grand cash prize.



The reality dating show, which first began in the UK in 2015, has grown into one of the most talked-about reality shows globally. Over the past decade, the series has expanded its geographical reach with several international versions; however, the current buzz centres around the headline-making Season 7 of Love Island USA.



Premiering on June 3, the latest season is now heading toward its finale. Before that, the final elimination took place, with Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene being dumped from the villa.

Last couple dumped from the villa

After staying strong for weeks, Ace and Chelley became the final two Islanders to be eliminated before the finale. In episode 34, the much-awaited Family Day took place, allowing the Islanders to reunite with their loved ones at the villa. Following the emotional reunions, the contestants enjoyed a lavish dinner as they reflected on their favourite memories from the season.

During the dinner, the Islanders, as a surprise, received a text message revealing the results of the public vote and who were lucky enough to secure a place in the finale.

The first couple to reach the finale was Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, who got the text, saying: ''Congratulations, you have made it to the finale. ''

The last two couples, Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene and Iris Kendall and Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez, got the lowest votes. By the end of the episode, it was announced that Bissainthe and Greene’s journey had come to an end.

Speaking about their journey to Variety, Chelley and Ace, one of the strongest couples of his season, talked about how they felt after being eliminated from the show.

''It was a bittersweet feeling. Going to the finale is great and all, but we already made our connection. We found each other, and we’ve grown together. There’s no more I could ask for. It was very evident that’s what America wanted,'' says Chelley Bissainthe.

Greene added, ''Honestly, you forget throughout the whole process that this is a whole competition in general. I found the prize by just getting to know her every single day, growing and learning about each other’s communication styles. Once we felt we had made a match, we became exclusive. I felt like my journey ended right there, and I was OK with America’s decision. But again, it’s bittersweet because you’re leaving all your friends behind.''